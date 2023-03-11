Author to host book launch at Cafe de Paris in Nantwich

A former Nantwich resident is returning to the town to unveil his new book.

Nigel Stewart will be at Cafe de Paris on Hospital Street for the launch of his novel, “Justinians Daughters”, on March 30.

Nigel lived near Nantwich for a time and has plenty of friends living locally.

And he was keen to hold his event in Nantwich because of his past connections to the town.

The novel tells the story a comedian, Benjamin Budd, who arrives for a holiday near the tiny city of St David’s to be consumed by the beauty and mysticism all around him.

A seemingly chance encounter with an unnerving stranger called Erin quickly changes his life and he becomes trapped; embroiled in a

fatalistic tale of inheritance and bloodlines.

He learns of strong women, seeking retribution through generations, proving historic actions have present day consequences.

A sinister, enigmatic tale of vengeance that leaves the reader wondering where good ends and evil begins…

Nigel joined Provoco in August 2022. He writes literary fiction and has published three novels since 2019.

Born in Northumberland, Nigel grew up in Hereford where he was a cathedral chorister. He now lives in Lancashire, for now, and his children, Alana and Jacob, are presently finishing their degrees at Birkbeck College and Newcastle University.

A full-time dreamer since his teens, Nigel enjoys a beer if offered and likes nothing more than not completing things on his to-do list. He’s also a keen musician and songwriter.

He’s recently completed a fifth novel and is working concurrently on two new projects – some short stories and a sixth novel.

The launch in Nantwich will start at 6pm.

Find out more on Nigel’s website is https://nigelstewart2017.wixsite.com/website