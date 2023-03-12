Nantwich Town earn vital win over Lancaster in battle to beat drop

Nantwich Town secured a huge win in the relegation battle with a 2-1 victory over Lancaster City at the Swansway Stadium, writes Liam Price.
Nantwich made two changes from the defeat to Hyde, with Connor Evans in for his first start and Jack Sherratt starting in midfield.
The Dabbers had a couple of big chances in the first five minutes, Byron Harrison heading over and Nathan Okome’s close range effort deflected away for a corner.
After that, Lancaster settled into the game and took the lead on 23 minutes.
A low cross from David Norris was turned in in the six yard box by Nic Evangelinos for his tenth goal of the season in all competitions.
A further blow came when Dylan Thompson had to be replaced through injury, with Carl Dickinson coming on and putting in a commanding and calming performance at the back.
Samuel Bailey and Evangelinos had openings to double the lead for Lancaster, who came into this without an away win in five, but couldn’t convert.
Then, right on half time, Nantwich were given a penalty.
Dickinson was having his shirt almost pulled off his back in the box and the referee had no option but to point to the spot.
Harrison stepped up and sent the keeper the wrong way to open the scoring.
Dabbers manager Paul Carden revealed after the game that Steven Hewitt was supposed to take it but after picking up a knock in that move the responsibility fell to Byron.
Carden’s side started the second half with their tails up and completed the turnaround just 7 minutes in.
Hewitt was on hand to strike beautifully into the top corner from the edge of the box despite a touch from Waller in goal, his third goal in 4 games, to send the Swansway Stadium into delight.
Carden also revealed afterwards that Hewitt had been unwell overnight on Friday and was unsure if he’d be able to play, luckily for the Dabbers he was ready to show his quality once again.
Waller had to tip over a Perry Bircumshaw effort as the Dabbers looked to capitalise on the rolling momentum they were building.
Tom Booth was alert to push away a Bailey effort before the subsequent corner was headed over by Bradley Carroll at the near post, with more space than he thought it went down as a big chance spurned.
Lancaster continued to push for an equaliser but the Dabbers held on to claim the first win under Carden and stay in touch with the teams around us in the danger zone.
(pics by Jonathan White)
