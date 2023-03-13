Finding where to centralise your business can be difficult.

You want somewhere that won’t eat up the budget but is also a popular space for new businesses with the potential for maximum growth.

This list of strong business start-up areas has changed over the last couple of years.

With the UK currently struggling financially, certain areas that were previously good for business are either being ignored or overlooked.

One of the places that should be strong for new businesses is Cheshire.

If you have recently set up your business there – or you are considering making Cheshire your central business hub – there are a few things you need to know about the state-of-play right now, before the spring budget hits.

The Winter Has Been The Hardest Yet

According to a recent poll, nine in ten retail businesses said that this has been the toughest winter yet, with energy costs, expensive materials and reduced customer spend beginning to shake the foundations of their businesses.

According to the poll, 61% of the negative impacts are due to energy costs, with material costs amounting to 47% and customer spending less than 41%.

In terms of your own business, this is something to be wary of, but there are things you can put into action to protect you.

For starters, what you should be concerned about is the customer spend. This is the area that you have a relative amount of control over, and there are plenty of ways you can up your chances of elevating that spend.

If you’re a b2b company, for instance, it is important to nail in a customer loyalty strategy that will incentivise your customers to come back for more – visit incentivesmart.com for more information.

Never underestimate the benefits of a reward system, nor the power of repeat customers over new customers.

FSB Have Called For Action

The spring budget will be released soon, and Daren Shaw – the Cheshire leader of the FSB – has set out measures to secure Cheshire’s recovery.

These measures include a boost of entrepreneurship to help small businesses, with a look to scrap business rates for properties that amount to £25,000 a year.

As well as this, there are 15 separate recommendations on improving the labour market participation rates, including incentives for best practice sickness management and help for over 50s still in employment.

There are many more measures laid down – click here for the full agenda – but the point is that, if these measures are heeded to, there is a chance for business in Cheshire to have a strong 2023.

If you are thinking about whether Cheshire is the right place to be or stay as a business, it is important to know that organisations like the FSB are taking matters into their own hands and doing everything in their power to ensure businesses remain safe.

As mentioned previously, every county around the UK is going to be struggling at the moment, and the wrong thing to do would be to believe the grass is greener on the other side.

If your client base is in Cheshire and you believe it is the right location to base your business, then it’s important to stay and do everything in your power to keep your business growing.

[https://unsplash.com/photos/NOyHGCMIn6M]