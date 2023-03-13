Fire crews tackle tumble dryer fire in Nantwich home

Fire crews were called out to tackle a tumble dryer fire at a house in Nantwich.
The blaze broke out on Davenport Avenue at around 10.30am on Saturday (March 11).
Two fire engines, from Nantwich and Crewe, were supported by a Rapid Response Rescue Unit from Nantwich.
One hose reel was used to put out the appliance, which was well alight.
The dryer as then checked over using a thermal imagine camera and a large fan was used to clear smoke from the property.
Davenport Avenue was temporarily closed off to traffic while the incident was being dealt with.
