Fire crews tackle tumble dryer fire in Nantwich home

Fire crews were called out to tackle a tumble dryer fire at a house in Nantwich.

The blaze broke out on Davenport Avenue at around 10.30am on Saturday (March 11).

Two fire engines, from Nantwich and Crewe, were supported by a Rapid Response Rescue Unit from Nantwich.

One hose reel was used to put out the appliance, which was well alight.

The dryer as then checked over using a thermal imagine camera and a large fan was used to clear smoke from the property.

Davenport Avenue was temporarily closed off to traffic while the incident was being dealt with.