Bentley Motors launches 2023 Extraordinary Women initiative

Bentley Motors has launched its 2023 Extraordinary Women initiative.

It is a global mentoring programme aimed at inspiring and developing the next generation of young female leaders in the fields of engineering, design, technology and business.

It was initially launched in the UK and the United Arab Emirates last year.

The 2023 programme is being expanded in the UK as well as being rolled out for the first time in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Extraordinary Women programme is designed to encourage women to consider careers in STEM and automotive.

Bentley is partnering with UK universities to deliver the programme, including Loughborough, Bath, Warwick and Manchester Metropolitan University, as well as a partner university in Saudi Arabia, Dar Al Hekma University.

They will also partner with a number of Extraordinary Women (Pioneers), who have demonstrated commitment to the fields of engineering, design, technology and business.

A virtual launch on March 6 was hosted by Dr Karen Lange, Bentley’s Member of the Board for Human Resources.

Bentley will work with universities to identify students who will be selected to take part in the programme.

Successful applicants will have one-to-one mentoring with experienced Bentley staff and the extraordinary Pioneers.

They will then attend a one-week programme at Bentley headquarters in Crewe in June.

Dr Lange said: “Pursuing a constructive and mutually beneficial diversity policy is an essential part of our Beyond100 strategy, and in particular our goal to achieve 30% diverse management by 2025.

“Our bespoke Extraordinary Women programme is a key component of this, and one that we are proud to be implementing across an increasing number of countries.

“Mentoring remains an important development tool at Bentley. Witnessing the success of the first year of the programme, and the positive feedback from the young women who participated in it, was rewarding for all involved.

“We are excited for what is to come, and look forward to welcoming more talented young women on-board to help them develop their knowledge of careers in STEM and automotive.”

Sofia Ragni, who is taking a BEng in Automotive Engineering at the University of Warwick, was selected for the inaugural programme in 2022.

At the end she was offered and accepted an industrial placement at the company.

She said: “My experience on the Bentley Extraordinary Women programme has fundamentally changed my perspective on my future career path, leading me to take on a placement before graduating rather than just graduating as fast as possible.

“It also provided me with invaluable industry exposure and knowledge, reinforcing my decision to choose the course I have, and meaning that Bentley is now top of my list of places to work.

“I would definitely recommend this programme to others, as one experience can change your whole outlook on what you want to do in the future.”