New “Rescued/Revived” exhibition opens at Nantwich Museum

in Arts & Entertainment / What's On & Reviews March 15, 2023
Autumn Spray close up Lorraine 1024 - exhibition

A new exhibition called “Rescued/Revived” by Textiles in the Park has opened at Nantwich Museum today (March 15).

The exhibition, which will run until Saturday 13 May, is described as “Clothing – Accessories – Decorative”.

Artwork takes unwanted textiles to make something beautiful including framed pictures, wall hangings, cushions, cards, and notebooks.

Textiles in the Park was established in 2017 to meet the need for a creative group that would bring together like-minded artists meeting regularly to provide support, inspiration and motivation.

There are nine members from different backgrounds in fine art, teaching and embroiderers guilds, but who all have significant experience and a love of working with textiles.

The group meets in the Rangers’ Meeting Room, Marbury Park, Northwich, and draw inspirations from the surrounding woodland.

Entry to both the museum and exhibition is free, whilst most of the items are available for sale.

For further information contact [email protected] or telephone 01270 627104.

Gorse Nicky Billington 1024 - exhibition

