Stagecoach is to offer passengers FREE travel for the first week of its new number 84 services between Crewe-Chester via Nantwich.

The company is taking over the service from April 24 after Arriva announced it was closing its Cheshire depot and ending a number of services, including the number 84.

From Monday 24th April 2023, Stagecoach Merseyside & South Lancashire will introduce the new 84 service.

The new route will continue to make connections between Chester, Nantwich and Crewe and continue to operate Monday to Saturday as an hourly service.

There will also be some additional weekly journeys between Crewe and Nantwich.

This includes an earlier bus from Chester to Crewe via Nantwich, running at 6am from Chester, which means the first bus from Nantwich to Crewe will be around 30 minutes earlier than currently.

And as an introductory offer, the company has announced FREE travel on the service for the first week between April 24 and 30.

Passengers can also take advantage of the current £2 single fare cap as part of the Bus Fare Cap Government funded scheme running until June 30.

Passengers can also buy Merseyside Plus range of tickets for travel on service 84, such as DaySaver priced at £4.70 and WeeklySaver priced at £17 (£16 if purchased on the app)

