Murder detective author returns to Nantwich for talk

Retired Detective Superintendent Steve Wilkins will be in Nantwich in April talking about his book ‘The Pembrokeshire Murders’.

The book tells the full story Operation Ottawa and the painstaking investigation which resulted in the conviction of the serial killer, John William Cooper.

This is a true story of a brutal murderer and the detectives who worked the cold case for six years to bring him to justice.

Combining cutting edge forensic techniques with old fashioned detective work, a team of detectives worked to build a case against their prime suspect.

Operation Ottawa has been identified as one of the finest investigations in the history of British Policing and is the blueprint for subsequent cold case investigations.

In 2021 the case was the subject of a three-part ITV television crime drama featuring Hollywood star Luke Evans.

Steve moved to Pembrokeshire from the North West when aged 17 and worked locally in the area before joining Cheshire Police in 1980.

He transferred to Dyfed-Powys Police in 1992 and has extensive experience in CID, 30 years of his 33 years service has been as a Detective.

He was seconded to the National Criminal Intelligence Service as Head of Region for the North West of England and prior to returning to force he was the head of intelligence for the UK.

Wilkins returned to Dyfed-Powys Police as a Detective Superintendent to work as Senior Investigation Officer on numerous cases.

The event on Friday April 14 will take place at Malbank School on Welsh Row in Nantwich.

Tickets are £12.50 single or £17.50 for a couple. Both include the book and a welcoming drink upon arrival. Doors open 6.00pm for a 6.30pm start.

Denise Lawson, Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge, said: “It’s really pleasing when the lovely people of Nantwich come out and support local authors.

“We are really pleased that Steve has agreed to a second event about his book ‘The Pembrokeshire Murders’.”

To reserve a ticket please call 01270 611665 or email [email protected] or visit Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge at 46 High Street.

For further information visit https://www.nantwichbookshop.co.uk/ or Facebook https://www.facebook.com/NantwichBookshop

(words and pics by Jonathan White)