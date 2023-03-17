Tractor hay bale incident causes long queues in Nantwich

4 hours ago
in Human Interest / Incident / News March 17, 2023
tractor trailer tipped over

A tractor trailer tipped its load of hay bales at a busy Nantwich roundabout, causing long tailbacks.

The incident happened this afternoon (March 17) on the Reaseheath roundabout where the A51, Barony Road and Main Road meet.

The accident has caused long delays all the way up the A51 towards the Alvaston/Sainsbury’s roundabout at peak Friday afternoon traffic.

Police were called to manage the traffic at around 3pm today.

The new A51 Reaseheath spine road is due to be opened at the roundabout but has been hit by planning and design delays.

It was originally due to open in February 2022.

(pics courtesy of Reaseheath resident)

police hold traffic at reaseheath roundabout
police hold traffic at Reaseheath roundabout
Tags: , ,

