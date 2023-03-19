One injured after car crash at Hatherton near Nantwich

A driver was injured after their car crashed flipped on to its roof and caught fire at Hatherton, near Nantwich.

The incident happened on Audlem Road and involved one vehicle, with fire crews from Crewe attending.

A Cheshire Fire spokesperson said: “When crews arrived at around 7pm on Friday (March 17), they found the car on its roof and it had been on fire.

“The crews damped down the car and gave first aid to one person.

“Police attended and closed the road while the incident was being dealt with and paramedics also attended.”