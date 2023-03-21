Cheshire Wildlife Trust to expand creating six new roles

Cheshire Wildlife Trust is recruiting for six new positions as it aims to have one in four people taking action for nature’s recovery by 2030.

The Trust is looking to recruit people who can use skills to help community groups, schools, and businesses to do more for nature and wildlife in their area.

It is currently hiring for six vacancies in their growing engagement team, to deliver work across Cheshire, Halton, Stockport, Tameside, Trafford, Warrington and Wirral.

Jo Darlington, director of fundraising and engagement at Cheshire Wildlife Trust, said: “Cheshire Wildlife Trust is looking for passionate and energetic people who share our vision for a Wilder Future.

“People who can connect with local communities, businesses, and schools to double the space we currently give to nature.

“According to recent figures, job vacancies in the UK have fallen for the eighth time in a row, but for Cheshire Wildlife Trust that is simply not true.

“Thanks to the incredible support from our members, donors, and funders, we’re able to grow our team which allows us to expand our efforts to bring wildlife back.”

Eve Taylor, senior rewilding Stockport officer, said: “It is wonderful to be working in my hometown, working with people and communities who have incredible stories and such a passion for giving back and improving their local area for wildlife.

“There’s a real buzz in Stockport – it’s so exciting to be part of our work there.”

Jo Darlington added: “At Cheshire Wildlife Trust, you’re surrounded by likeminded people who share a passion for the natural world which makes it a great place to work.

“We offer outdoor working, flexible working environment and a commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion as well as on-the-job training and development.

“Working for a Wildlife Trust is a job like no other.

“In collaboration with 46 other Wildlife Trusts around the country, we’re able think nationally, whilst acting locally.

“To share, learn and grow across the entire movement of people working to bring nature back is a feeling like no other.”

The six roles currently open for applications are:

* Wilder Lives Officer

* Wilder Communities Officer

* Wilder Engagement Officer

* Wilder Engagement Administrator

* Rewilding Stockport Officer

* Wilder Childhood Officer

Applications are open until midnight on Sunday April 16.

To apply visit www.cheshirewildlifetrust.org.uk/jobs for more information