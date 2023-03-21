Nantwich Running Club members complete Rome Marathon

Five female members of Nantwich Running Club have completed the Rome Marathon.

The race on Saturday started in front of the Colosseum, the main symbol of the city.

It then proceeded through St Peter’s Basilica, Piazza Navona, Spanish Steps and many narrow and picturesque old town streets.

The five women – Izzy Cundy, Lisa Warbrook, Diane Mason, Jo Mascarenhas and Emma George – have completed 51 marathons between them.

They met through Nantwich Running Club and are sharing their friendship through their love of running.

Izzy is also competing in the Leeds and Loch Ness Marathons later this year and the Lakes 100k Ultra in June.

Lisa is representing Nantwich Running Club in the London Marathon in April.

Diane is competing in the Lakes 50k Ultra Race in June and the Loch Ness Marathon in October.

Jo is part of a group of 14 club members who are on a running holiday to Portugal in April and competing in the Chicago Marathon in October.

Emma is a veteran of 20 marathons and has run several events in various parts of Europe and the USA.

The ladies became close friends when they began running with Nantwich Running Club.

They are part of a wider social group and thoroughly enjoy socialising and running together when their busy lives and parental responsibilities allow.

Izzy said: “There are so many amazing things I have accomplished through being a part of Nantwich Running Club that, in my wildest dreams, I could never imagined.

“The friendships I have made are going to be lifelong.”

Mike Stevens, Founder of Nantwich Running Club, said: “I am very proud of the achievements of these incredible ladies.

“Their friendship has developed alongside their running performance, and it looks like this year is going to be hugely significant for them all.”

Nantwich Running Club was established in March 2021 by Willaston endurance running coach Mike Stevens and has since attracted over 475 members of all abilities.

The club meets throughout the year at Malbank High School and members run in groups of ten people for up to 60 minutes every Monday and Wednesday evening at 6.30pm.

There are chatty pace groups to suit all abilities, each supported by a Run Leader, who follows an organised route ranging in distance from three to seven miles each session.

For further information on Nantwich Running Club visit https://nantwichrunningclub.co.uk