A South Cheshire singer has teamed up with a Ukrainian choir to release a new fundraising “A Million Flags” single.

Local jazz singer Megan Lee and acclaimed Ukrainian ladies choir Czervoni Maky came together inspired by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

And their new track was released on the first anniversary of the Russian invasion.

Former NHS worker Sue Graham composed “A Million Flags”, her own tribute to the Ukrainian spirit, after being devastated by news unfolding during 2022.

She and her musician husband Jim forwarded the song to Nantwich music producer Nigel Stonier, who immediately offered to work on it.

The result is a stirring track with Megan’s alto voice delivering sentiments over a backing and the initially hushed, then ultimately elated tones of the choir.

Sue and Jim Graham said: “On the eve of the invasion in 2022, Sue went to bed quite agitated and upset about the upcoming conflict.

“That evening she had a dream about being on a bus in London with a group of Ukranian women. One lady started to sing and then the whole bus gradually joined in.

“Although Sue couldn’t understand the language they were singing in, she felt the sentiment of the song strongly.

“The melody stayed with her and the following morning she played it out on the piano. The words were written over the next few days.

“Six months later, Sue finally plucked up the courage to play the song to her musician husband Jim who saw the potential in the song.

“Jim did a rough demo of the song and unbeknown to Sue, sent the demo to friend and producer Nigel Stonier with a view to a special arrangement being recorded as a secret Christmas present for Sue.

“Nigel also thought highly of the song and recruited Megan Lee to sing the lead and produced an excellent, emotive arrangement.

“Jim always thought that the addition of a Ukrainian choir would make the song complete.

“A search was made and the Czervoni Maky choir was found. Unfortunately, due to illness, there were delays in the recording.

“Eventually the song was finished and released just in time for the anniversary of the invasion.”

‘A Million Flags’ is available now on all major distribution platforms, including YouTube, Spotify and Apple Music.

The project has been privately funded and royalties through media exposure, streaming or downloads will go to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.