Crewe & Nantwich Ladies one match away from Twickenham final

in Rugby / Sport March 25, 2023
Crewe and Nantwich Ladies v Cheltenham for place at Twickenham

Crewe and Nantwich RUFC Ladies are just one game away from a national club final and an appearance at Twickenham.

The club’s Ladies 1st team take on Cheltenham Ladies in the semi-final of the National Intermediate Cup tomorrow (Sunday March 26) at the Vagrants.

Players and coaches are urging as many supporters as possible to attend with free entry and kick off at 2pm.

The winner of this semi-final will progress to the final which is played at Twickenham – the home of English rugby.

A club spokesperson said: “We know Cheltenham are bringing a bus load of supporters, so it’s sure to be a fantastic match.

“Come down and support your ladies, it’s sure to be a big crowd.”

Kick off is 2pm.

