Winners of Marketing Cheshire Tourism Awards 2022/23 unveiled

Venues like The Swan in Tarporley, Combermere Abbey and BeWILDerwood at Cholmondeley were among the winners of the Marketing Cheshire Tourism Awards 2022/23.

The awards recognise excellence and outstanding achievement by local businesses and individuals working in Cheshire’s fantastic visitor economy.

At a glittering ceremony at Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium, winners in 17 categories were unveiled in front of around 250 tourism and hospitality sector guests.

Winners included The Ice Cream Farm near Beeston which scooped the Resilience and Innovation Award with judges noting the attraction had managed to “keep the show on the road” in the face of the pandemic and “had come out stronger”.

Chester Zoo was named Best Tourism Marketing Project of the Year, for its The World in a Day activity which allowed visitors to learn more about its global conservation projects.

The Swan at Tarporley was named Pub of The Year with a judge concluding its friendly staff made people feel “like individuals rather than just another customer”.

The Unsung Hero Award went to Mark Gough at Mottram Hall Hotel who was described by colleagues as “the rock of our housekeeping department”.

And the town of Warrington was given a Special Recognition Award for its contribution and commitment to inclusion.

Some of winners will go on to represent Cheshire in the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2023.

Trevor Brocklebank, Chair of Marketing Cheshire and Deputy Chair of Cheshire and Warrington Local Enterprise Partnership, said: “We know the visitor economy contributes greatly to the region’s prosperity and tonight was all about shining a light on the individuals and organisations that continue to make Cheshire and Warrington a fantastic place to live and visit.

“With the night being hosted in Warrington it was also fitting the town received a special recognition award for its unflinching commitment to promoting inclusivity in its innovative initiatives and events programmes.”

Full list of winners below:

* Visitor Attraction of the Year: BeWILDerwood Cheshire

* Best Tourism Marketing Project of the Year: The World in a Day – Chester Zoo

* Unsung Hero Award: Mark Gough – Mottram Hall Hotel

* Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year: Blakemere Holiday Park

* Self-Catering Accommodation of the Year: Yew Tree Farm Holidays

* Small Serviced Accommodation Provider of the Year: Combermere Abbey

* Experience of the Year: Tours Around Chester:

* Pub of the Year: The Swan at Tarporley

* Taste of Cheshire Award: The Hollies Farm Shop

* New Tourism Business Award: Calico Campers

* Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award: Storyhouse

* Resilience and Innovation Award: The Ice Cream Farm

* Wedding Venue of the Year: Styal Lodge

* Large Hotel of the Year: Carden Park

* Business Events Venue of the Year: Tatton Park

* Team of the Year: Front of House Team: Rookery Hall Hotel & Spa

* Special Recognition Award: Warrington for its contribution and commitment to inclusion

(Picture credit: Ian Southerin)