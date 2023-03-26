Nantwich Town suffer body blow defeat at home to Bamber Bridge

Nantwich Town suffered a body blow in their battle to beat the drop, losing 1-0 at home to Bamber Bridge.
A first-half wonder strike by Finlay Sinclair-Smith was enough to seal victory for the high-flying visitors at the Swansway Stadium.
Sinclair-Smith struck in the 36th minute in front of a bumper 741 fans on what was Non League Day.
Nantwich had welcomed back midfield favourite Sean Cooke, who has rejoined the Dabbers from Warrington Rylands.
Dan Cockerline, Tom Scully and Steven Hewitt all had efforts on goal for Nantwich in the first half.
Then Sinclair-Smith produced his moment of magic, flicking the ball up before hammering a volley into the top corner, giving Booth no chance.
Cooke came on after the break and went close on 64 minutes before firing over the bar after good Cockerline work.
Cockerline also went close a few minutes later, and Nantwich dominated looking for the leveller.
And in injury time, Aidy Roxburgh almost grabbed it as he was played in behind but his low shot was well saved.
Defeat leaves the Dabbers fourth from bottom in the relegation places of the Northern Premier League.
Nantwich manager Paul Carden said after: “We were on the front foot and aggressive without really creating a lot.
“Nothing changes from our perspective, it’s going to go down to the end.”
(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)
