LETTER: Seven bins per house “crazy” under new laws

Dear Editor,

Seven bins per house could be needed under ‘crazy’ new recycling laws.

District Councils’ Network estimates that implementing recycling changes will cost almost half-a-billion pounds a year for seven years.

Many of the terraced houses in Crewe are struggling with three bins.

Can’t accommodate any more.

Some just leave the bins in the street, on the footpath, 24/7, which is just an eyesore and devalues the area.

London Tory MP says: “It would be of great concern if we end up with huge numbers of types of bins. That would be madness. In urban environments, people already have four sets of bins and to go beyond that would be absolutely crazy.”

Yours faithfully,

Cllr Brian Silvester

Candidate

Crewe North

Putting Crewe First