Nantwich Museum fundraising money stolen
Pay and display parking meters to stay, says Cheshire East Council
Controversial 188-home development for Stapeley approved
Road to no where – but is an end to A51 Reaseheath bypass saga finally in sight?
The Leopard pub in Nantwich set to reopen after £330,000 revamp
in Crime / Incident / News April 1, 2023
Nantwich Museum funds stolen - CCTV pic

Money from a fund-raising event at Nantwich Museum has been stolen, venue bosses said.

The event was held yesterday (March 31), but the money was swiped at around 1.15pm.

Cheshire Police are now investigating and this CCTV image of a person if interest has been shared across social media.

The museum said: “Sadly we were robbed.

“Cash raised from our morning fundraising efforts was stolen.

“Please contact us or the police if you recognise this person. The police have been informed. Please share this post widely. All help would be appreciated.

“If anyone has information that could be provided to the police, they can be contacted by dialling 101 and quoting the incident number IML1512960.”

One fundraiser who attended the event added: “It had been a lovely Coffee Morning today too, so sad and upsetting for all involved with the museum.”

