FEATURE: How to keep your bathroom feeling fresh

If there’s one room in your home that you want to keep as clean as possible at all times, it’s your bathroom.

It’s where you go to freshen up, so naturally, you want it to be clean too. Here are our tips to keep your bathroom fresh.

Easy DIY jobs

First things first, the foundations of your bathroom need to be in top condition for the rest of it to feel fresh.

For obvious reasons, bathrooms should be waterproof.

It’s why they are ordinarily decorated with tiles.

To enhance their longevity, tiles should be properly sealed and while this is something you would do when first installing them, it’s something that might require a top-up every now and again.

Why exactly does this improve longevity though?

Sealant creates a strong, flexible and waterproof barrier that seals gaps between objects like tiles where movement could otherwise occur and cause damage.

In order to achieve the desired result, all surfaces should be clean and clear of any dust before application to guarantee the best seal.

Anti-mould sealants are ideal for this in the bathroom, and while they’re great for sealing tiles, they can be used for sinks, shower screens and windows too.

As well as fulfilling its functional purpose, sealants offer a polished finish and it’s a quick and easy job that you can do yourself.

Regular cleaning

Once your bathroom fixtures are in top condition, they require upkeep.

Regular cleaning is a must and will not only keep germs at bay but will also prolong the life of your appliances and offer a gleaming finish to your bathroom.

Bleach can work wonders, especially in toilet bowls and basins, but it should be used with caution as it’s quite a potent product.

For your bath, shower, and shower head, specialist sanitizing cleaners can be bought.

For glass surfaces like shower screens, it’s important to remove limescale while achieving a streak-free finish.

White vinegar is a great natural product that removes tough residue which can be wiped down with a cotton cloth to ensure no streaks are left behind.

Sparkly scents

Regular cleaning is good enough to make your bathroom smell fresh.

Though, if you want to take it a step further and achieve that spa scent, there are a few easy things you can do.

Spray air fresheners are a popular choice but they often mask odors temporarily, so instead, opt for a reed diffuser.

It releases scent gradually so it’s not too overpowering too. Alternatively, you could choose an essential oil diffuser.

Scents like tea tree are perfect for the bathroom as they carry an antibacterial element too. When taking a relaxing bath, opt for a nice scented calendar.

Scents like lavender will not only linger in your bathroom but help you to relax too.

While using these products can achieve a good smell, it will all go to waste if you don’t ventilate your bathroom properly.

Ensuring you put a bathroom fan to use and regularly opening a window means that you can allow scents to escape your bathroom while preventing damp buildup.

So, whether your home is modern or something much older, keeping your bathroom fresh couldn’t be easier thanks to the endless options available.

(pic by Unsplash, licence free)