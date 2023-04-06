1 day ago
Nantwich kennels issue appeal to find new home for dog

in Environment / Human Interest / News April 6, 2023
Ozzy up for adoption at Safe haven kennels

Staff at a Nantwich kennels have issued a plea to find a new home for a beloved dog who has been resident with them since the day they opened.

Ozzy has been a resident at Pawprints to Freedom’s “Our Safe Haven Kennels” has been there since the kennels were launched on Mickley Hall Lane.

Staff member Caitlin Jones said: “We sadly have a some dogs who have been with us far too long.

“Our lovely boy Ozzy, who has been with us since we opened.

“He has been in kennels far too long so we are hoping someone falls in love with our wonderful boy!”

Ozzy is three years old, and a large sized male.

“He is a sweet natured, playful boy. He loves spending time in the paddocks with his best friend Ruma,” added Caitlin.

“He also enjoys walks and walks well on a lead and harness.

“Ozzy can be a little nervous when first meeting new people but it doesn’t take him long to come around, especially when he’s receiving tasty treats!

Meet Ozzy from Safe haven kennels
Meet Ozzy!

“Ozzy is looking for a active home with children aged 16+ due to his size and playfulness. He would easily bowl small children over without meaning to!

“Ozzy could live with another dog following successful meets, but cannot live with cats.

“He is a very clever boy and loves learning new tricks, he currently knows most basic commands such as sit, paw and wait.”

You can find out more at the kennels on Mickley Hall Lane in Nantwich or by visiting https://www.facebook.com/pptfsafehaven/

