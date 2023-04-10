Crewe & Nantwich Slimming World consultants have been ranked sixth out of almost 600 teams nationally.

The five-strong Slimming World team run 12 groups, Monday to Saturday in Crewe and Nantwich.

They were named sixth out of all the consultant teams in the country for developing their support to the local area including welcoming new members, member weight losses and members reaching their weight loss targets.

The team collected 31 awards between them to mark their success.

Sarah Fisher, the longest standing member of the local team, said: “We all agree that it’s the best job in the world.

“We are passionate about helping people change their lives for the better by losing weight, becoming more active and in turn, becoming healthier for life.”

Barbara added: “It’s not just an award for the team but our members who have lost 528 stone throughout January and February this year.

“We are so excited to see what the rest of the year will bring!”

Ellen said: “According to the most recent NHS health survey, around two-thirds of the English adult population are overweight or obese.

“And in Cheshire East it is a very similar picture with the NHS stating that 68.3% of adults classed as obese.”

Louisa Carless, the newest member of the team, said: “We want to help as many people as we can to reach a healthy weight and get fitter in the Crewe & Nantwich area.

“All our consultants initially joined as Slimming World members and were inspired to join the team to help other local people to transform their lives in the same way.

“There’s nothing better that seeing someone you have supported grow in confidence as they achieve their dream weight.”

(Pic: left to right, Sarah Tuesdays & Wednesdays in Crewe; Louisa Thursdays Wistaston & Saturdays Nantwich; Barbara Mondays Wybunbury & Wednesdays Nantwich; Dave (not pictured) Mondays in Crewe)