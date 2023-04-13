South Cheshire’s Thefunkychoir held a fundraising concert to help rhythmic gymnasts in their bid to attend the Special Olympics World Games.

The choir, a faith based group, mainly sing funky songs and like to sing three-part harmonies.

The concert took place to raise money to allow three gymnasts Felicity, Poppy and Daisy from the Hopes and Beams charity in Crewe to represent Great Britain at the forthcoming 2023 Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany.

Felicity, Poppy and Daisy were selected to compete by winning “All Round Champion” titles at the Special Olympic National Rhythmic Gymnastics championships in October last year.

A fourth gymnast, India, was also chosen as team reserve.

Hopes and Beams offers inclusive sports, arts, teaching and activities for children and young adults with disabilities or additional needs.

Thefunkychoir has more than 50 members and the crowd-pleasing songs they performed included I’m a Believer (The Monkees), Dream a Little Dream (Mamas and the Papas), Dancing in the Street (Martha and the Vandellas), Higher and Higher (Jackie Wilson), Walk Right Back (Everly Brothers), Something Inside so Strong (Labbi Siffre), I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Whitney Houston), Spirit in the Sky (Norman Greenbaum), ABBA medley (ABBA), Who Loves You (Four Seasons), The Wonder of You (Elvis Presley), Give a Little Respect (Erasure), Start Me Up/Living on a Prayer (Glee), Amazing Grace (Elvis Presley), Knew You Were Waiting (George Michael/Aretha Franklin), Lovely Day (Bill Withers), Africa (Toto), Waterloo (ABBA), Love is in the Air (John Paul Young), Man in the Mirror (Michael Jackson), I Will Follow Him (Sister Act), Don’t Stop Believing (Glee), Everything I Do I Do It For You (Bryan Adams), and Crazy Little Thing Called Love (Queen).