Rock Of Ages production to play Crewe Lyceum in May

The hit show Rock Of Ages featuring Kevin Kennedy as “Dennis Dupree” comes to Crewe Lyceum Theatre from May 9-13.

Kennedy is best known for his portrayal of Curly Watts in Coronation Street.

His West End theatre credits include Amos in Chicago at the Adelphi Theatre and We Will Rock You at the Dominion Theatre.

He has played both Caractacus Potts and The Child Catcher in the hit musical Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, becoming the first actor to have played both roles.

He appeared as Dennis Dupree in the 2018 UK Tour of Rock of Ages and has also appeared in the national tours of the musicals The Rocky Horror Show, The Commitments and Kay Mellor’s Fat Friends.

The show is a musical comedy lavished with over 25 classic rock anthems, including, ‘We Built This City’, ‘The Final Countdown’, ‘Wanted Dead or Alive’, ‘Here I Go Again’, ‘Can’t Fight This Feeling’ and ‘I Want To Know What Love Is’ played by a live band.

It has been a global smash with hit seasons on Broadway, London’s West End and Las Vegas and a star-studded Hollywood movie version.

