16 mins ago
Former Barclays Bank in Nantwich set to open as new bar and restaurant
46 mins ago
A530 Middlewich Road set for further 9-week closure
1 day ago
Family tribute to 19-year-old killed in A530 crash near Nantwich
1 day ago
Nantwich Jazz Festival organisers hit back over China Crisis criticism
1 day ago
Teenagers arrested after car crashes and overturns in Willaston
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Rock Of Ages production to play Crewe Lyceum in May

in Arts & Entertainment / What's On & Reviews April 13, 2023
Rock Of Ages at Crewe Lyceum

The hit show Rock Of Ages featuring Kevin Kennedy as “Dennis Dupree” comes to Crewe Lyceum Theatre from May 9-13.

Kennedy is best known for his portrayal of Curly Watts in Coronation Street.

His West End theatre credits include Amos in Chicago at the Adelphi Theatre and We Will Rock You at the Dominion Theatre.

He has played both Caractacus Potts and The Child Catcher in the hit musical Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, becoming the first actor to have played both roles.

He appeared as Dennis Dupree in the 2018 UK Tour of Rock of Ages and has also appeared in the national tours of the musicals The Rocky Horror Show, The Commitments and Kay Mellor’s Fat Friends.

The show is a musical comedy lavished with over 25 classic rock anthems, including, ‘We Built This City’, ‘The Final Countdown’, ‘Wanted Dead or Alive’, ‘Here I Go Again’, ‘Can’t Fight This Feeling’ and ‘I Want To Know What Love Is’ played by a live band.

It has been a global smash with hit seasons on Broadway, London’s West End and Las Vegas and a star-studded Hollywood movie version.

For more details and tickets, visit www.crewelyceum.co.uk

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.