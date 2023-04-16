2 days ago
LETTER: Take part in Rainbow Trust’s Royal Rainbow Bake and raise money

in Features & Lifestyle / Letters & Opinion April 16, 2023
King Charles III - proclamation

Dear Editor
The event of a lifetime is just around corner with the coronation date of Charles III firmly marked in our diaries.

Many of us will be celebrating with street parties or gatherings with family and friends to celebrate this momentous occasion so what better reason to get your baking kits out to create some colourful rainbow bakes and take part in our Royal Rainbow Bake and raise funds to support families caring for a seriously child?

At Rainbow Trust we understand the importance of spending time with family and friends and how vital these connections are when you are faced with the daily reality of looking after a child with an often-terminal illness.

For the families we support special gatherings such as these can be a reminder of how different their child is and how simple things like neighbourhood parties have become difficult, and for some impossible, as their child’s condition has intensified.

By pairing families with one of our expert Family Support Workers we can help to alleviate the immense pressure many families are under by providing practical and emotional support, whenever they need it, for as long as is needed.

This spring, I am asking you to please help us boost our funds whilst we celebrate the crowning of our new king by taking part in our Royal Rainbow Bake.

Sign up here https://www.rainbowtrust.org.uk/get-involved/fundraise/royal-rainbow-bake and we will provide you with everything you need to make your Royal Rainbow Bake a success including bake sale posters, social media icons, invitations, cake labels, bunting and of course recipes!

Thank you

Your sincerely

Yvonne Barron, Head of Engagement
Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity
www.rainbowtrust.org.uk

