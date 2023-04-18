Best-selling author to visit Nantwich with latest book

Bestselling author Mike Parker will present his latest book – ‘All the Wide Border’ – at Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge next week.

Mike will be at the High Street venue next Monday April 24, from 6.30pm.

Born in England but settled in Wales, Mike finds himself typical of many in being pulled in both directions.

His journey is divided into three legs, corresponding with the watersheds of the three great border rivers: the Dee in the north, the Severn in the centre, the Wye in the south.

Neither quite England nor Wales, the furzy borderland he uncovers – the March – is another country.

Picking apart the many notions and cliches of Englishness, Welshness and indeed Britishness, Mike plays with the very idea of borders, our fascination with them, our need for them, and our response to their power.

In his hands, England-Wales border is revealed to be a border within us all, and it is fraying, fast.

Tickets are £20 (singles ticket) or £30 (couples ticket) and includes a copy of his book and a welcoming drink on arrival.

For further information visit Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge at 46 High Street in Nantwich, or contact via phone 01270 611665, email: [email protected] , visit https://www.nantwichbookshop.co.uk/ or Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NantwichBookshop