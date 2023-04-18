The new 84 bus service between Chester, Nantwich and Crewe run by Stagecoach will begin this Sunday April 23, the company has confirmed.

Stagecoach Merseyside & South Lancashire is introducing the new 84 service following the announcement of the closure of Arriva North West’s Depot in Winsford/Macclesfield.

The new route will continue to make connections between Chester, Nantwich and Crewe and continue to operate Monday to Saturday as an hourly service between Chester and Crewe, every 30 minutes between Crewe and Nantwich.

The earliest Monday-Friday bus from Nantwich to Crewe or Nantwich to Chester sets off from Nantwich bus station a couple of minutes before 7am.

The service will also operate Sunday daytime journeys.

And as an introductory offer, Stagecoach is offering FREE travel on the 84 service for the first week of service between April 24-30.

To view the full timetable, click here

Passengers can use the current £2 single fare cap – the recently introduced Bus Fare Cap Government-funded scheme running until June 30.

There is a range of multi-journey ticket offers and the Merseyside Plus range of tickets for travel on service 84.

DaySaver is priced at £4.70 and WeeklySaver priced at £17 or £16 when purchased via the app.

For more information on tickets visit here