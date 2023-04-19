The heartbroken owners of a dog are appealing for witnesses after their pet was killed by a van which failed to stop.

The incident happened on Nantwich Road in Crewe close to the Aldi supermarket on Saturday (April 15).

Eight-year-old French bulldog Millie died after being hit by a white van which allegedly ran a red light coming out of Walthall Street.

Police are investigating the incident and family and friends have put up posters around the area in a bid to trace witnesses to the incident.

Dog owner Toni Hamill said: “My dad and his partner were out walking the dog, they stopped at the traffic lights near Aldi, the lights turned red and started beeping.

“They stepped out into the road when a white Mercedes Benz sprinter came flying out of Walthall Street failing to stop at the junction and running a red light.

“My dad was narrowly missed however unfortunately our beloved dog Millie was hit and killed instantly.

“Bystanders rushed over to help and ladies came out of the nail shop after hearing the bang to ask if my dad needed help, the driver failed to stop.

“We are absolutely devastated losing Millie. She was part of our family and will be greatly missed my one-year-old son, who still points at where her cage once was and the photos of her.

“We want justice for Millie and for the driver to acknowledge what he has done. This could have just as easily been a child or anyone for that matter.

“We have some footage showing the van came from Stalbridge Road left onto Aldi before turning right onto Nantwich Road where incident occurred.

“But we are appealing for anymore footage and evidence of this reckless driver.

“We can see from footage that he has a dent on top driver side of van and a black step on the van which should help identify the van.”

The crime number is IML-1524589. Anyone with information should contact Cheshire Police on 101.