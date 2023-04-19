17 hours ago
Bunbury Parish Council plants tree in Queen’s Green Canopy scheme

in Bunbury / Village News April 19, 2023
Bunbury Parish Council - Queens Green Canopy - 13 April - Tree Planting - 5

Parish councillors in Bunbury held a tree planting ceremony as part of the late Queen Elizabeth II Green Canopy initiative.

It took place next to St Boniface Church in Bunbury, organised by Bunbury Parish Council

The Queen’s Green Canopy was an initiative to honour the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022 to mark her 70 years on the throne.

Communities, charities, schools, councils and individuals were urged to plant trees across the UK to create a lasting, living legacy to enhance the environment and make local areas greener.

In the summer of 2022, Bunbury Parish Council elected to “plant a tree for the Jubilee” on behalf of Bunbury residents.

The Queen’s death meant this plan was delayed.

However, King Charles, patron of the Queen’s Green Canopy, has urged people to continue planting in memory of the Queen and in honour of her service and leadership.

To date more than three million trees have been planted across the UK, the Commonwealth and in parts of Europe.

Bunbury’s tree is a Tulip Tree (Liriodendron Tulipifera).

It will grow to become a majestic deciduous tree with seasonal interest.

As the tree matures it will bear tulip shaped creamy yellow flowers in the Summer and distinctive large lobed leaves that turn a beautiful yellow colour in Autumn.

It should enhance the trees that grow on the green next to St Boniface Church, in the oldest part of Higher Bunbury.

