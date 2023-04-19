Tributes pour in after death of Nantwich “legend” Flash Meakin

Tributes have been pouring in for Michael “Flash” Meakin, Nantwich’s ‘metal man’ who has died.

Flash has been a well known character on the streets of Nantwich for more than 50 years, making a living by collecting people’s unwanted scrap metal and selling it on.

But Flash was also friends to thousands and helped people out when in need.

He was often seen pushing his hand cart around the town collecting the scrap, and calling out so residents knew he was around and could take out their scrap.

Friends confirmed his sudden passing yesterday (April 18).

Flash was 81 years old, and was never married or had children.

Cllr Arthur Moran, of Nantwich Town Council, had known Flash since the 1960s and lived nearby to him on Gerard Drive, Nantwich.

Cllr Moran said: “He’s been an ‘icon’ for Nantwich, everyone will miss him, it’s very sad.

“He’s been such a stalwart over so many years collecting metal. In many ways, he was Nantwich’s first environmental officer, recycling metal well before anybody else starting recycling.

“He has received many nominations for a Mayor’s “Salt of the Earth” award, and I was hoping to grab him in next few days to talk about it to him.

“I will still recommend he receives a posthumous award, and I would strongly support any plans for a memorial bench in his name.

“I saw him almost every single day pushing his cart up and down Gerard Drive, and used to have a drink with him in the Millfields pub.”

Close friend Vicky Jones said: “Absolutely gutted to hear the sad news about the one the only the legend that is Flash Meakin!

“So many great memories to mention with this guy going back 40 years. Another true legend gone there must b 1 hell of a party going on up there now.”

Lesley Clayton added; “This is so sad to hear. He was all about Nantwich wherever you looked or went he was there collecting scrap metal and he has helped me many a time.”

And Mike Horton added: “Very sorry to read this, feels like part of Nantwich itself has died. Legend.”

And Kerry Whitley said: “Rest in peace Flash Meakin… you were one in a million you will be sadly missed by a lot of people god bless you.”

Back in 2015, thousands of people signed a petition set up by Gemma Yoxall to prevent Wulvern Housing Association from stopping Flash collecting scrap metal on his rounds.

(Main pic courtesy of Vicky Jones)