Town council’s minute applause for Nantwich legend “Flash”

A packed town council meeting stood and gave a minute’s applause tonight (April 20) in memory of Nantwich legend Michael “Flash” Meakin.

Flash passed away earlier this week at home, sparking thousands of tributes and fond memories across social media.

The 80-year-old has been a regular sight in the town for more than 50 years, pushing his cart around and collecting scrap metal and tin cans for recycling.

Many have called for Flash to be remembered with a memorial or statue in the town.

Suggestions have included creating a monument in his name using his famous hand-cart and metal objects.

Councillors and members of the public at a packed Nantwich Town Council annual meeting tonight paid tribute to him.

He had been nominated for a Mayor’s “Salt of the Earth” award, due to be handed out later this year.

Cllr Arthur Moran said: “It would be very fitting if we still presented this award to Flash posthumously.

“He received a lot of nominations and I think we should still go ahead. Thank you, Flash, for all the work you did for our town.”

Local resident Charlotte Smith told the meeting in a written proposal: “I posted on Facebook what we could do to honour this community legend.

“He never let this community down and we wanted to propose a Justgiving Page to help fund a memorial in his name.

“It could be made of metal and recycled cans which would represent his life, and it would show what he meant to all of us over the years.”

Jeff Stubbs, chair of Nantwich Civic Society, said the organisation would be prepared to offer some funds towards a memorial bench or similar in Flash’s name.

Funeral plans for Flash have not been published yet.