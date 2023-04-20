2 hours ago
Town square bike yobs are being hunted, say Nantwich police
3 hours ago
Town council’s minute applause for Nantwich legend “Flash”
10 hours ago
Interim CEC employee earned more than £112,000 in six months
2 days ago
Tributes pour in after death of Nantwich “legend” Flash Meakin
2 days ago
Police want witnesses to A530 crash near Nantwich which killed teenager
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Town council’s minute applause for Nantwich legend “Flash”

in Human Interest / News April 20, 2023
Michael Flash Meakin, scrap metal collector, Wulvern housing row

A packed town council meeting stood and gave a minute’s applause tonight (April 20) in memory of Nantwich legend Michael “Flash” Meakin.

Flash passed away earlier this week at home, sparking thousands of tributes and fond memories across social media.

The 80-year-old has been a regular sight in the town for more than 50 years, pushing his cart around and collecting scrap metal and tin cans for recycling.

Many have called for Flash to be remembered with a memorial or statue in the town.

Suggestions have included creating a monument in his name using his famous hand-cart and metal objects.

Councillors and members of the public at a packed Nantwich Town Council annual meeting tonight paid tribute to him.

He had been nominated for a Mayor’s “Salt of the Earth” award, due to be handed out later this year.

Cllr Arthur Moran said: “It would be very fitting if we still presented this award to Flash posthumously.

“He received a lot of nominations and I think we should still go ahead. Thank you, Flash, for all the work you did for our town.”

Local resident Charlotte Smith told the meeting in a written proposal: “I posted on Facebook what we could do to honour this community legend.

“He never let this community down and we wanted to propose a Justgiving Page to help fund a memorial in his name.

“It could be made of metal and recycled cans which would represent his life, and it would show what he meant to all of us over the years.”

Jeff Stubbs, chair of Nantwich Civic Society, said the organisation would be prepared to offer some funds towards a memorial bench or similar in Flash’s name.

Funeral plans for Flash have not been published yet.

Tags: , , ,

One Comment

  1. Gary Taylor says:
    April 20, 2023 at 10:35 pm

    Personally I think Flash Deserves more than a Bench, while the offer is a Great Gesture, the Guy was a Legend, a Statue or Memorial has been suggested, this would be more fitting.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.