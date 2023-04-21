More than quarter of Cheshire East councillors standing down

More than a quarter of Cheshire East’s 82 councillors are not seeking re-election next month, writes Belinda Ryan.

Altogether, 21 sitting councillors of various political persuasion have decided not to stand again.

These include Penny Butterill, Independent for Nantwich North and West, and Stan Davies, Conservative for Wrenbury.

Some, like Conservative Paul Findlow and Labour’s Steve Hogben, have served for decades as councillors and decided it is time to retire.

Others have work or family commitments.

A couple of councillors, who have spoken publicly in the past of the abuse they have suffered mostly on social media, have decided enough is enough.

Conservatives not standing this time are Stan Davies, who represents Wrenbury; Mary Addison, who represents Haslington; Marc Asquith who is the Chelford councillor; Sandbach councillor Mike Benson; Prestbury councillor Paul Findlow and Mobberley councillor Charlotte Leach.

Conservative group leader Janet Clowes, who represents Wybunbury, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “It is very appropriate, at this time in the electoral cycle, to thank all those councillors who will not be standing again this time.

“We will be losing the wisdom and experience of councillors who have served, not just during the life of Cheshire East, but for many decades during the life of the borough councils and county council.

“In particular, I would like to put on record my thanks for the exemplary service of Cllr Stan Davies who represented Wrenbury ward for so long, and also to Cllr Paul Findlow who, this year, celebrates 50 years of public service, which is no mean achievement, and we will lose the benefit of these councillors’ experience in the years to come.”

Labour councillors not seeking re-election are Laura Jeuda, Alift Harewood and James Barber, who all represent Macclesfield and Suzanne Brookfield and Steve Hogben who represent Crewe.

Liberal Democrat group leader Phil Williams is not standing for election again and neither is June Buckley. Both represent Alsager.

Nantwich councillor Penny Butterill; Knutsford councillor Quentin Abel; Leighton councillor Byron Evans; Andrew Gregory, who represents Sutton, and Wilmslow councillor Iain Macfarlane, who are all currently members of the Independent Group, are also not seeking re-election.

Non-grouped councillors Brendan Murphy, who represents Disley; Sarah Pochin, who represents Bunbury, and Nicky Wylie, who represents Poynton, are also not standing again.

There are also three seats which are currently vacant on the council following the recent deaths of Labour’s Steve Carter; Barry Burkhill, who was an Independent; and Conservative Les Gilbert.

One Macclesfield seat has been vacant for several months following the resignation of non-grouped Lloyd Roberts.

Labour group leader Sam Corcoran told the LDRS: “I would like to thank all the councillors who are standing down at this election for their service to their communities in Cheshire East.

“I would particularly like to remember the five councillors who have died in office over the last four years – councillors Dorothy Flude, Brian Roberts, Barry Burkhill, Steve Carter and Les Gilbert.

“I look forward to continuing to benefit from the advice and support of the Labour members standing down from Cheshire East Council.”