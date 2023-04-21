Nantwich Town one game left to avoid relegation

Nantwich Town manager Paul Carden could not fault his side’s effort and work rate after they had to settle for a draw against Marske United on Thursday night, writes Jack Beresford.
The 2-2 draw means the Dabbers have to win their final league game on Saturday and hope Atherton Collieries lose to avoid relegation from the Northern Premier League.
Nantwich avoided defeat so go in to Saturday’s home fixture against Radcliffe with a chance to avoid the drop.
Against fellow relegation rivals Marske, the Dabbers went ahead early through the unlikely source of left wing back, Perry Bircumshaw.
Bryon Harrison won a flick on from a goal kick to set Bircumshaw free in behind, the Dabbers left wing back then saw his initial effort strike the post before he hammered home.
After scoring a hat-trick on Tuesday night, The Dabbers knew they had to keep Marske’s forward Adam Boyes quiet.
He had his first involvement in the game on 15 minutes as he got in behind but his effort bobbled into Patrick Wharton’s arms.
Ten minutes later, Bircumshaw came close to adding his second of the game when Connor Evans effort rebounded to him but his effort was excellently blocked on the line by the Marske defender.
Four minutes later, there was another great chance for Nantwich as Jon Moran’s looping cross was met by Byron Harrison but his header was blocked on the line.
After a hectic half an hour, the first half then died down with Marske looking to get back into the game, but the Dabbers backline comfortably dealing with any threat that came their way.
At the break, The Dabbers would have been pleased to be in the lead but they knew they had a lot of work to do in their second half to hold onto it.
Just seven minutes into the half, the home side levelled the scores.
A deep free kick was won by Boyes and who flicked it into the path of Andrew May who calmly tucked home to get his side back on level terms.
Four minutes later, Dabbers debutant keeper pulled off a superb save to keep the scores level after he saves Boyes close range effort with his legs.
In the 68th minute, Sean Cooke’s cross was cleared as far as Harrison who turned and took aim towards goal, but his effort crashed off the upright and went out for a goal kick.
With ten minutes to go, The Dabbers took the lead.
Aidy Roxburgh’s long throw in was well kept in by Evans, he managed to find Cooke who waited for the ball to drop and volleyed past Jaan Yaqub in the Marske goal.
It was an excellent finish from Cooke who has been in excellent form since rejoining the club.
But the Dabbers couldn’t hold on to their lead for long, just three minutes later Marske levelled the game again, and it was a carbon copy of their first goal.
A deep free-kick caused chaos in the Nantwich box and Andrew May was there again to slot home from close range.
“Really disappointed with the goals we concede. At half time we spoke at half time about not giving cheap free-kicks and we’ve done just that.
“And it’s really poor because I can’t fault the effort and the work rate,” said Carden.
The game ended 2-2, this result was enough to see Marske avoid relegation.
But for The Dabbers it means they have to win against playoff hopefuls Radcliffe on Saturday and hope already relegated Stalybridge Celtic beat Atherton.
Carden added: “Stranger things have happened, there’s three points to play for on Saturday.
“Whilst we’ve got a chance, we’ll be going for it. Three points is there to play for and we’ll be definitely going for it.”
