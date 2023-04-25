2 hours ago
Wybunbury Fig Pie Wakes ready to roll in 2023

April 25, 2023
A fig pie is rolled in the Adult race (2) (1)

The annual “Wybunbury Fig Pie Wakes” will take place in the village near Nantwich on Saturday June 10, writes Jonathan White.

The quirky family-friendly event is organised by the Wybunbury Tower Preservation Trust and opens at 1pm with the pie rolling from 3pm.

The participant whose pie rolls furthest down the hill from The Swan Inn pub on Main Road will pick up a trophy and the coveted “Champion Pie-roller title for 2023”.

It is a tradition dating back more than 200 years and sees villagers making their own fig pies to a unique recipe.

Recipes/entry forms and ingredients are available from Wybunbury Post Office on Main Rd, Wybunbury.

It is £4 before the day, £5 on the day.

The event also includes live entertainment, refreshments, Tower tours, Grand Raffle and various market stalls.

Proceeds from several of the stalls will go to village charities and groups.

For further information visit https://www.facebook.com/wybunburyfigpie

(pics by Jonathan White)

Wybunbury Fig Pie Wakes 2019

