Nantwich Town Ladies FC progress praised by club chairman

Nantwich Town Ladies have been showered with praise by the club chairman for another successful season as the women’s section continues to thrive, writes Jonathan White.
The Ladies completed their season in the Premier Division of the Cheshire Women’s & Youth Football League with another victory.
The Dabbers sealed a third-place finish behind Ellesmere Port and Macclesfield, with 28 points after nine wins, one draw and six losses.
Jon Gold, Nantwich Town Football Club Chairman, praised the squad and management for their achievement over the season.
He said: “On behalf of everybody at the Club, I would like to convey our thanks and congratulations to everyone involved with The Nantwich Town Ladies first team.
“It has turned out to be an incredibly successful season in the Cheshire Women’s & Youth League and after their emphatic 3-0 win over Stockport County in the season’s final game, they have finished third behind Ellesmere Port & Macclesfield FC women.
“It is remarkable, especially as this was supposed to be a period or transition in what is a very tough division, with the pre-season target being one of consolidation, development and avoiding relegation!
“So this achievement has exceeded everyone’s expectations and set the standards for even more next season and the management team Dan Mellor, Neil Robbins and Ryan Jones, must take enormous credit for the development and success that they have deservedly enjoyed this season and all of the hard work that they and the ladies have put in, has paid dividends.
“Everyone is aware of how much the Ladies game has grown nationally over the past few years.
“And we are extremely proud to have a burgeoning ladies section across all age groups and levels.
“Thanks to Richard Embley, who’s vision and dedication is helping to develop this at a very fast pace.
“It’s wonderful to see the ladies section become a major part of the club.
“The next couple of years will be very exciting indeed, but for now, as the season culminates, it’s time to celebrate and recognise the incredible achievements of The Ladies First Team, their management and coaches and we look forward to welcoming them all to the awards evening.”
Nantwich Town Ladies are always on the lookout for quality players to strengthen their first team.
Training takes place every Wednesday (7-8.30pm) on the Applewood Arena 3G artificial grass pitch at Nantwich Town Football Club on Waterlode.
For further information relating to Nantwich Town Ladies visit Facebook https://www.facebook.com/NTFCLadies
