Wistaston marathon man raises thousands for cancer charity

A Wistaston man has raised more than £6,200 for Macmillan Cancer after completing the London Marathon.

Rob Keithley, aged 58, completed the gruelling course in five hours and 40 minutes on Sunday (April 23).

His route started in Blackheath in south-east London, passing famous landmarks including Cutty Sark, Tower Bridge, Canary Wharf, The Tower of London, The London Eye, and Big Ben, before finishing right by Buckingham Palace.

Rob chose to raise money for Macmillan so the charity can help everyone with cancer live life as fully as they can and continue to provide physical, financial and emotional support.

He works for Greene King’s Hungry Horse pub restaurant chain, where he is also part of its fundraising Macmillan Task Force.

Rob said: “I’ve accomplished my first ever marathon so a proud and a massive thank you to the people who came and supported me.

“A lot of people said they would sponsor me after I’ve completed so please if you could I’d be truly grateful.”

Rob is still accepting donations for his fundraising run.

To donate, visit his JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Rob-Keithley3

(Images courtesy of Rob Keithley)