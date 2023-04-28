Nantwich law student nominated for national honour

A University of Chester Law student from Nantwich is among nominees for prestigious national awards at the House of Commons.

Bradley Bennett is among the finalists in the 2023 LawWorks and Attorney General’s Student Pro Bono Awards, which recognise those who share their time, skills and dedication to help others.

They recognise volunteering work supporting refugees, pregnant women and new mothers.

Bradley was part of a team of students who took part in the Immigration Project, working with Eastgate Chambers, a firm committed to improving the lives of refugees.

Bradley said: “It is an incredibly insightful and rewarding experience to be a part of.

“For the project to be nominated for the award is phenomenal, and very well-deserved given all the time and hard work that has gone into it.”

The University of Chester Law School operates student-run community outreach projects as part of the Chester Community Law Project (CCLP).

Each is led by a student Project Manager and operated by student volunteers from the undergraduate law degree.

The CCLP provides free guidance on a variety of legal topics and runs initiatives tailored to meet the needs of diverse communities within Chester and beyond.

Annabel Priest, shortlisted for Best Contribution by an Individual Student, was recognised for her commitment to leading the project since summer 2022.

Annabel said: “I feel immensely proud to be representing the University of Chester in our pro bono initiatives.

“It is fantastic that all of the hard work that we all put in to giving back to our community, alongside our own personal commitments, is being acknowledged.”

Kristie Royle was Student Project Manager for the Pregnant Then Screwed partnership.

She said: “There were many times in my career – before I studied Law – that I found juggling work and caring for my children extremely difficult, because I didn’t really understand my rights.

“The advice and support that PTS provides parents with, empowers parents so that they do know and understand their rights and can secure the best possible outcome for themselves and their children.”

Andrea Todd, Associate Professor of Active Citizenship and Director of Pro Bono and Community Engagement at Chester Law School, said: “We are extremely proud of our brilliant student volunteers who are working so hard alongside their studies to make a difference to the lives of others.

“The passion, compassion and commitment shown, and the hours dedicated throughout the year, by all of our student volunteers demonstrates exactly the ethos that we want to see in the social justice lawyers of tomorrow.”

Alasdair Douglas, Chair of LawWorks, added: “Thank you to everyone nominated and shortlisted for their dedication to helping those in need of legal support and increasing access to justice. We are grateful for your efforts.”