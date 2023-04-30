9 hours ago
Nantwich Pirates recover from FA Sunday Vase defeat

in Football / Sport April 30, 2023
Pirates - FA Vase - Sunday league football - weather

Nantwich Pirates bounced back from their Crewe FA Sunday Vase 1-0 defeat to C & N UTD by registering a thumping league win over Cheshire Cat.

The Pirates won 6-1 at Cheshire Cat to maintain a challenge to the Division One leaders Faddiley.

In the Crewe Regional League Premier Division, Betley completed their fixtures with a 0-5 victory against Cheshire Cheese.

Their scorers were Mitch Weedall (2), Danny Lavalette, Keiron Duckers and Chris Worrall.

Betley have 45 points, but George & Dragon still have six League games to fulfil and can achieve a maximum of 48 points.

NHB went down 3-4 to Audlem, despite leading 3-2 at half time.

Aaron Hewitt, Chris Shore and Matty Ashbrook netted for the home side, with the Audlem goals coming from Ian Scott -Chalker, Tom Smart, Ben Walker and veteran Andrew Betteley.

In the Division One Knockout, Nantwich Pirates beat Sandbach Town 3-2.

The visitors took the lead with a Henry Baker goal, but the Pirates were level at half time through a strike from Mikey Truan.

Two goals in three minutes from Will Oakes looked to have won the game, but a late goal from Jacob Swale give the visitors a glimmer of hope.

However, Pirates saw the game out to win, and now face White Horse in the semi-final, with the winners playing Faddiley in the final.

The game marked the end for popular Sandbach Town Secretary/Manager Matt Clarke, who is hanging up his boots at the age of 39, after a long-playing career.

