Nantwich Pirates recover from FA Sunday Vase defeat

Nantwich Pirates bounced back from their Crewe FA Sunday Vase 1-0 defeat to C & N UTD by registering a thumping league win over Cheshire Cat.
The Pirates won 6-1 at Cheshire Cat to maintain a challenge to the Division One leaders Faddiley.
In the Crewe Regional League Premier Division, Betley completed their fixtures with a 0-5 victory against Cheshire Cheese.
Their scorers were Mitch Weedall (2), Danny Lavalette, Keiron Duckers and Chris Worrall.
Betley have 45 points, but George & Dragon still have six League games to fulfil and can achieve a maximum of 48 points.
NHB went down 3-4 to Audlem, despite leading 3-2 at half time.
Aaron Hewitt, Chris Shore and Matty Ashbrook netted for the home side, with the Audlem goals coming from Ian Scott -Chalker, Tom Smart, Ben Walker and veteran Andrew Betteley.
In the Division One Knockout, Nantwich Pirates beat Sandbach Town 3-2.
The visitors took the lead with a Henry Baker goal, but the Pirates were level at half time through a strike from Mikey Truan.
Two goals in three minutes from Will Oakes looked to have won the game, but a late goal from Jacob Swale give the visitors a glimmer of hope.
However, Pirates saw the game out to win, and now face White Horse in the semi-final, with the winners playing Faddiley in the final.
The game marked the end for popular Sandbach Town Secretary/Manager Matt Clarke, who is hanging up his boots at the age of 39, after a long-playing career.
