5 hours ago
Vandals damage replica pillory in Nantwich town centre
10 hours ago
Robinson guides Nantwich CC to win over rivals Chester Boughton Hall
12 hours ago
LOCAL ELECTIONS: Cheshire East Council set for new look after May 4
1 day ago
Players and staff honoured at Nantwich Town FC Awards
1 day ago
Dozens of firefighters battle house blaze in Shavington
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Vandals damage replica pillory in Nantwich town centre

in Crime / Human Interest / Incident / News May 1, 2023
pillory vandals in nantwich

Young vandals have smashed up Nantwich town centre’s “pillory” just off Pillory Street today (May 1).

Furious Nantwich Town Cllr Stuart Bostock said the incident was just another example of “anti-social behaviour blighting our town”.

It’s believed the damage was caused by two youths, but this has not been confirmed by police.

Cllr Bostock said: “I received a call from Denise at Nantwich Bookshop about the damage and visited the area accompanied by Cllr Arthur Moran to find the debris. How to enjoy your Bank Holiday eh?

“We were ably assisted by Alex and Abigail from the Crown Hotel and Simon from the Coral Reef Chip Shop to move the heavy timber to the yard of the shop until we can organise repairs.

“All of the above deserve our grateful thanks.

“But this just another fine example of the level of antisocial behaviour currently blighting our town.

“Any information to help identify the culprits would be gratefully appreciated.”

Nantwich town centre PCSO Lee Berry is looking into the incident.

The pillory, similar to stocks, is a replica and it was a method of punishment used centuries ago for criminals.

More recently, the replica has been used as part of the annual Holly Holy Day commemoration of the 1644 Battle of Nantwich in the First English Civil War.

pillory in pillory street damaged by vandals

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.