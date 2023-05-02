CHESHIRE EAST ELECTIONS: Conservative Party

The Conservatives are fielding the most candidates in the election for Cheshire East Council and are fighting for 81 of the 82 seats up for grabs.

The Tories had control of Cheshire East from 2009, when the council was formed, until 2019 when they lost overall control – although they still remain the largest party.

Here group leader Cllr Janet Clowes explains why she believes you should vote for the Conservatives in Cheshire East.

“The critical word for Thursday’s elections is ‘local’. Four years ago, ‘Independent’ councillors entered a Labour-led coalition, voting in the interests of Labour finance strategies not always in the interests of residents.

“Despite Cllr Corcoran’s rhetoric, their carbon-neutral strategy is significantly behind schedule. It must, in collaboration with sub-regional partners, be expedited and it starts ‘at home’.

“The proposed green bin tax is fundamentally flawed as fly-tipping and increased black bin tonnage will negate any income raised.

“Combined with the closure of the Congleton tip, the coalition’s environmental credibility is undermined and, as legislation has shifted, we need to re-think how to protect our peat resources.

“Proposals to scrap adult care and respite provisions at Warwick Mews and the Stanley Centre were included in the budget without informing service users.

“We will fully consult with users and carers to understand what they really want and need.

“In 2020, Conservatives proposed that Cheshire East Council develop its own adult supported living provision. A proposal that ‘Labour/Independents’ robustly supported before clandestinely scrapping it a year later, together with free telecare pendants for over 85s living alone.

“We will review how decisions to scrap 90km of winter gritting routes were made and why responses to the two consultations were largely ignored.

“We will review car parking charges across the borough recognising the actual costs of running and maintaining car parks, local business needs and acknowledging charging inequalities across our borough.

“But importantly, we want to do what Conservatives do best in local government – attract inward investment and business innovation.

“We will identify north-west levelling-up objectives, including a negotiated model of devolved local government that best represents the interests of Cheshire East and importantly, attracts the devolved resources from Central Government, essential for attracting businesses, employment and delivering the improved services that residents deserve.”

Residents voting at polling stations must take photo ID.

