LETTER: More youth services needed in Nantwich

in Features & Lifestyle / Letters & Opinion May 2, 2023
Census - aerial view of Nantwich town centre during lockdown

Dear Editor,
I am writing to speak about youth services, and my support for Anna Burton, the Labour & Co-operative candidate for Nantwich North in the upcoming local elections.

As a young person living in Nantwich, I have a personal experience of what youth services are like here.

Whilst there are a few things to do, many are very expensive, and people simply don’t have the money. This leads to youths causing disruption and getting into trouble.

Anna Burton is very passionate about helping the Guy Harvey Youth Club and is leading a renovation project there.

If she was a councillor, she would be able to voice her opinions, and truly make a change to local youth services.

Whenever I speak to her, I can tell that she will always put local people first, and she will do whatever it takes to ensure that necessary local services are available to everyone.

It is clear that there are not enough services such as youth clubs in Nantwich, and we need more to do.

Nantwich News regularly reports of young people displaying antisocial and threatening behaviour in town, and youth clubs are key to stopping this.

Although the vast majority of young people keep out of trouble, we are still unhappy with the youth services here, and want more to do.

Anna is actively involved with many projects in and around Nantwich, such as the Food Bank, the Nantwich Buddies, and Sustainable Nantwich.

She is also a steward at St Mary’s Church and is one of the directors of Holly Holy Day. She is an active member of our community, and Nantwich wouldn’t be the same without her.

Vote Anna Burton for change and better youth services on the 4th of May.

Jonathan (13)
Nantwich

