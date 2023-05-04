Aqueduct Boating Event near Nantwich set for July

The Aqueduct Marina Boating Event, last held in 2019, will return in July this year.

The event is being held at the marina at Church Minshull near Nantwich between 10am – 4pm for day visitors and from 6pm until later for those who want to enjoy the evening’s entertainment.

The Aqueduct Boating Event is aimed at the boating community and is also be of interest to those looking at buying a canal boat.

It will offer free advice from industry experts, a range of boats for sale, and behind-the-scenes access to Aqueduct Marina’s facilities and offers in the on-site Chandlery.

There will be a range of trade exhibitors including Amtrim Covers, Elite Furnishings, Knight’s Narrowboats, Lockgate Stoves, LeeSan, Marine 16, Marineware, River Canal Rescue, Rookery Hall, Peter Tindall Boat Surveyor, Haven Knox-Johnston and WiFi on Board.

Evening entertainment will be provided by Elvis Tribute Paul Larcombe and food is included for anyone paying either the moorers rate of £15 per person or £20 per person for non-moorers.

Entry to the event is free, as is parking at the marina.

Visit the website for more information at www.aqueductmarina.co.uk