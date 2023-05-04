Shavington gears up for Coronation Concert

Shavington Village Festival Committee have organised a ‘Coronation Concert’ on Sunday May 7 from 4pm-7pm at St Mark’s Church on Main Road.

The concert will celebrate the Best of British history and culture through music and will include songs to commemorate the Coronation of King Charles III.

Proceeds from the concert will go towards producing and staging the Shavington Village Festival and Pantomime.

A representative from the Shavington Village Festival committee said: “Rehearsals for the concert are in full swing!

“As with our successful Jubilee Concert, participants from Shavington Village Festival Committee will be joined by the wonderful Nightingales Community Choir.

“The audience will be treated to songs from a vast array of genres in what is sure to be a memorable event.

“Ticket holders can look forward to a complementary cream tea served in the interval. We can’t wait to entertain the community for this special occasion!”

Tickets are £10 which includes a cream tea. For further information phone 07788160128.

The Coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort takes place at Westminster Abbey in London on the day prior to the concert.

For further information relating to Shavington Village Festival Committee visit: https://www.svfc.info/