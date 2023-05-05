Nantwich charity worker named among 500 Coronation Champions

A devoted Nantwich charity worker is among the 500 Coronation Champions to be honoured by the Royals.

Sheila Saner, chair of Nantwich & District Riding for the Disabled (RDA) Group, has been given one of the awards in recognition of her voluntary work.

Sheila set up and runs Nantwich RDA and has also worked for RDA over the years at local, regional and national levels.

A spokesperson for RDA said: “Many congratulations to Sheila Saner, a key member of our NW Regional Committee, who has been recognised as a Coronation Champion for her outstanding contribution to voluntary work as part of the Coronation celebrations.”

Sheila, from Hurleston near Nantwich, will be attending the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle this weekend as one of 500 incredible volunteers who have been recognised for their contributions.

She is Honorary Life Vice President of RDA and Greater Manchester County Chair as well as Nantwich & District Group Chair.

“She devotes an enormous amount of time to RDA over many years, so this is so well deserved!” added the RDA.

We revealed earlier this week how Nantwich canal volunteer Trevor Dobson was also among the 500 to be shortlisted.

More information on Coronation Champions can be found at https://www.royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/