Funeral of “Flash” Meakin set for May 13 in Nantwich

The funeral for Michael “Flash” Meakin will take place in Nantwich on May 13, it has been confirmed.

His death sparked an outpouring of tributes to a man known around the town for the last 60 years collecting and recycling tin cans and scrap metal.

Gavin Palin Funeral Services have now confirmed the funeral will take place at St Anne’s RC Church on Pillory Street (opposite the railway station) at 12 noon.

It will be followed by a burial at Whitehouse Lane cemetery in Nantwich where Flash will be laid to rest next to his brother, “Tinker”.

The funeral cortege will leave Flash’s house on Gerard Drive at 11am on May 13, and people are invited to walk with the cortege.

It will go via Millfields, Queens Drive, Welsh Row, and then right on to Waterlode towards the railway station.

Donations are welcome to family’s chosen charity, Chance Changing Lives, a local homeless charity.

The 80-year-old has been described by many as a Nantwich “legend” and there have been calls for a permanent memorial to Flash in the town centre, possibly involving his famous handcart.