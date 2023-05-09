Nantwich man to swim from Finland to Sweden

A Nantwich man is preparing to swim from Finland to Sweden to raise money for charity!

Sam Owens and his two friends Ben Lau and Anthony Goeritz are taking on the daring challenge in the Arctic circle waters at midnight in July.

They will set off at midnight on 15th July and embark on a 3km open water swimming challenge across the freezing Nordic waters.

The trio have been cold water training in Alderford Lake and Delamere Lake every week to prepare.

Sam, who lives on Kingsbourne development, said: “It was amazing to learn of these beautiful wild swimming spots we have locally to Nantwich, as well as the brine pool which has just reopened.

“We’re doing it to raise money for Cancer Treatment and Research Trust, in memory of my Ben’s mum who sadly passed away.

“The temperature for our swim this weekend was a toasty 13.4 degrees. A couple of weeks ago for our first wild swims it was 9 degrees, which was pretty cold!

“We were frozen to our core in our wetsuits, yet there were people swimming around without wetsuits without issue!

“We would encourage everyone to try out a wild swim at Alderford this summer, it’s truly beautiful.

“They also have an inflatable total wipeout course and roller disco – and great food such as pizza, delicious sandwiches & a nice mug of homemade soup to warm you after a swim.”

Sam is originally from Chester while his friends Ben and Anthony are from London.

“We met in London on a university placement year, working for the same company,” added Sam.

“Previously we did a Tough Mudder, but not we wanted to do our next challenge.

“We are novice swimmers. At the start of training I could only do maybe 20 laps Nantwich Everybody pool.

“Now we can swim the full 3k distance, and I plan to train in the brine pool at Nantwich leisure centre now that it’s open for summer.”

The boys are hoping to raise £3,500 and ave already topped £3,000.

You can support Sam’s challenge by sponsoring him on their JustGiving page here.