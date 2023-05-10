Nantwich CC 1sts see winning run end in heavy defeat by Hyde

Nantwich Cricket Club’s promising start to the season came to a shuddering halt as they suffered a heavy defeat at Hyde.

Ray Doyle’s side had enjoyed two emphatic victories before the trip to Tameside.

But their 100% record was ended by a disappointing batting display after the home side won the toss and elected to field.

Doyle and Chris Simpson put on 19 for the first wicket but that was as good as it got for the Dabbers who went from 27-3 to 27-8 before being bowled out for 44.

The innings featured six ducks and only Simpson (11) and Phil Stockton (13no) managed to make it into double figures.

Stockton (pictured) was the only Nantwich player to make an impression on the day’s play, taking all four wickets as the home team cruised home with six to spare.

The loss means Neston CC are the only unbeaten team in the Premier League and they are the visitors to Whitehouse Lane on Saturday as the Dabbers look to get back on track.

The game starts at midday and everyone is welcome.

While the 1st team were losing at Hyde, the 2nds were in the driving seat in the home game against the same opposition.

Ben Jarvis had taken 3-21 as Hyde struggled to 81-5 but rain brought proceedings to a premature end and the teams had to settle for seven points apiece.

The Saturday 3rd team’s game against Rode Park and Lawton CC was also abandoned when Nantwich were 33-1, chasing a target of 186 from 40 overs.

Noah Birchall and Alan Chesters took a couple of wickets apiece after Rode Park were put into bat and Robert Howell was unbeaten on 16 when rain halted play for the day.

The club had better luck with the weather the following day and the Sunday 3rds enjoyed another impressive win.

After being put into bat at Toft, the Dabbers struggled and only knocks of 28 from Ben Jarvis and James Blackwood took the total to 123.

But three wickets apiece for Alan Chesters and Mark French and a couple for Ben Jarvis helped Nantwich to a six-run win.

It was more clear cut for Nantwich Vipers, who posted 105-9 from their 40 overs at Appleton CC, thanks mainly to Morganne Prince’s 38.

The home side never looked likely to threaten the target as Beth Hughes (5-12) and Eleanor Sinker (4-6) bowled Nantwich to a comfortable win.