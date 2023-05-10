The RSPCA has launched an appeal after four dead dogs were found dumped on the side of a lane in South Cheshire.

The dogs were found in plastic bags and are thought to be around under six months old. RSPCA think they are rottweiler type dogs.

The gruesome discovery was made by someone out walking last Thursday (May 4) at 4pm on Houndings Lane, Sandbach.

RSPCA animal rescue officer Fay Bowers said: “We are very saddened to find out about these dogs’ deaths – and we’d like to thank the caller for letting us know.

“It must have been a very distressing find.

“Unfortunately, as these dogs had been dead for some time we are unable to find out much about them or able to run a post mortem.

“We don’t know how they died but the circumstances do appear suspicious.

“We are concerned about what has happened to these dogs and we would appreciate anyone with any information to get in touch with us to help us with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information about these dogs is asked to please contact the RSPCA inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018 and can quote 01066929.

To help pet-owners who are worrying about financial costs, there is information on the RSPCA’s cost of living hub. Alternatively, you can call the charity’s dedicated cost of living call line on 0300 123 0650.”

