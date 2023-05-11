Bentley Motors reports record first quarter results

South Cheshire car maker Bentley Motors has reported record first quarter financial results.

And bosses at the Pyms Lane site say it’s their second best-ever quarter in history.

The luxury British marque, which employs around 3,000 people, began 2023 with operating profits of €216 million, an increase of 27% on the same period last year.

Overall revenue rose to €882 million, up 9% from €813 million.

The figures follow record yearly results in 2022, when operating profits of €708 million were up nearly €1 billion compared to 2018.

It represented an increase of €319 million on 2021.

Return on sales in the first quarter climbed from 20.9% in 2022, to 24.4%.

The first quarter figures also reflect strong performance in global sales, which increased by 10% to 3,517 exceptional cars.

Adrian Hallmark, Chairman and CEO of Bentley Motors, said: “Despite a challenging global environment, we started 2023 where we left off in 2022, with another solid set of financial figures, driving growth in revenue, operating profit and return on sales.

“Bentley’s record performance in the Americas is also especially notable, with one in three of our luxury cars now sold in the region.

“The introduction of the Bentayga EWB, plus the success of the Flying Spur sedan, have been key to this growth.

“Looking ahead, although our well-balanced distribution model shows signs of encouragement that this success can be continued, we remain cautious about global challenges that remain in the markets.”