Hundreds line streets to pay tribute at “Flash” Meakin’s funeral

Hundreds of people lined the streets in Nantwich town centre to pay tribute to local legend Michael “Flash” Meakin at his funeral today.

Packed crowds applauded the cortege along the route from his house on Gerard Drive to St Anne’s Catholic Church opposite the railway station on Pillory Street.

Many family and friends also walked behind the cortege, and Flash’s famous handcart was also pushed along with the cortege, containing tributes and reefs.

“Flash” was a colourful character on the streets of Nantwich for over half a century, pushing his cart around the town collecting scrap tin cans and metal that residents left in their gardens.

He then transported the metal for recycling centres including companies like Garratt’s in Nantwich.

Today’s funeral cortege proceeded slowly down Queens Drive, Welsh Row and on to Waterlode, before turning right by the Railway Hotel to the church.

Police were on hand to deal with huge crowds and to ensure traffic was held to allow the procession.

The funeral service for Flash was held in front of jam-packed St Anne’s Church at midday.

Afterwards, the procession then left the church and proceeded up to the Whitehouse Lane cemetery in Nantwich where Flash was laid to rest next to his brother “Tinker”.

Many people have donated to the local homeless charity, Chance Changing Lives, in lieu of flowers.

The funeral was organised by Gavin Palin Funeral Services.

The town council is considering ideas for a permanent memorial in the town to honour Flash.

At last night’s Salt of the Earth Awards, a special “Posthumous Award” was made to Flash for his service to the town.

(Images courtesy of Tony Pennance, video courtesy of Sharon Hendrie)