Plans gather pace for Bunbury Village Day on June 17

Organisers say final plans are in place for Bunbury Village Day which is due to be held on Saturday June 17.

The event, now in its 54th year, has a Space theme this year, with organisers hoping to “boldly go where no man (or woman) has gone before”!

The day will feature the Wonderdome Planetarium – an impressively large silver dome which will immerse visitors in an experience of our universe, using specialised visual and audio equipment, giving a 360-degree view of planets, moons and stars.

The team from Xplore! Science Discovery Centre will be hosting a Space Busking session, including the chance to try on real astronauts’ suits and moon boots.

Dr Jacco van Loon, director of Keele Observatory at Keele University, will talk about his role as a professional astronomer, and there will be a chance to use one of the Observatory’s solar telescopes.

Special guests in the parade and Playing Fields will include members of “The Endon Storm Troopers” and “The Dragon Order” who will be attending as space characters from productions including Star Wars, science fiction TV drama The Expanse and space opera parody Space Balls among others.

The event will also include Chester Brass Band, Bunbury’s new Rose Queen and attendants, arena displays and activities, a fun fair, puppet show, donkeys, climbing wall, many stalls, traditional WI café, a bar, BBQ and more.

And the evening sees the return of band Green Bullet, who blew the roof off last year with their high energy mix of rock, punk and indie covers and the very welcome return of Bunbury based The Easy Peelers playing chart hits to The Beatles, 90s indie to Motown.

More details on the Village Day can be found online here

(Main image courtesy of Nick Jones)