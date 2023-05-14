1 day ago
Hundreds line streets to pay tribute at “Flash” Meakin’s funeral
1 day ago
Nantwich woman completes world’s toughest race “Marathon Des Sables”
1 day ago
Nantwich groups honoured in Salt of the Earth awards
2 days ago
Barge-owning Nantwich fraudster ordered to repay £31,306
2 days ago
Police arrest teenager in Crewe amid reports of male with knife
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Plans gather pace for Bunbury Village Day on June 17

in Bunbury / Village News May 14, 2023
Bunbury Village Day - Photo Compilation - Photos by Nick Jones

Organisers say final plans are in place for Bunbury Village Day which is due to be held on Saturday June 17.

The event, now in its 54th year, has a Space theme this year, with organisers hoping to “boldly go where no man (or woman) has gone before”!

The day will feature the Wonderdome Planetarium – an impressively large silver dome which will immerse visitors in an experience of our universe, using specialised visual and audio equipment, giving a 360-degree view of planets, moons and stars.

The team from Xplore! Science Discovery Centre will be hosting a Space Busking session, including the chance to try on real astronauts’ suits and moon boots.

Endon Storm Troopers - Photo by Combat Wombat Inc - Bunbury Village Day
Endon Storm Troopers – Photo by Combat Wombat Inc

Dr Jacco van Loon, director of Keele Observatory at Keele University, will talk about his role as a professional astronomer, and there will be a chance to use one of the Observatory’s solar telescopes.

Special guests in the parade and Playing Fields will include members of “The Endon Storm Troopers” and “The Dragon Order” who will be attending as space characters from productions including Star Wars, science fiction TV drama The Expanse and space opera parody Space Balls among others.

The event will also include Chester Brass Band, Bunbury’s new Rose Queen and attendants, arena displays and activities, a fun fair, puppet show, donkeys, climbing wall, many stalls, traditional WI café, a bar, BBQ and more.

And the evening sees the return of band Green Bullet, who blew the roof off last year with their high energy mix of rock, punk and indie covers and the very welcome return of Bunbury based The Easy Peelers playing chart hits to The Beatles, 90s indie to Motown.

More details on the Village Day can be found online here

(Main image courtesy of Nick Jones)

 

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.